Lonking Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LKHLY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Lonking Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LKHLY – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Lonking Price Performance

OTCMKTS LKHLY remained flat at $7.80 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.92. Lonking has a 52-week low of $7.33 and a 52-week high of $10.58.

Lonking Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.5878 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.78%.

Lonking Company Profile

Lonking Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes wheel loaders, road rollers, excavators, forklifts, and other construction machinery in Mainland China. It operates through three segments: Sale of Construction Machinery, Finance Lease of Construction Machinery, and Financial Investment.

