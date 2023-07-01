Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Short Interest Update

Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a drop of 50.8% from the May 31st total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Lonza Group in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lonza Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.50.

Lonza Group Price Performance

Shares of LZAGY stock traded up $1.57 on Friday, reaching $59.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,535. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.86. Lonza Group has a 1 year low of $43.85 and a 1 year high of $66.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Lonza Group Increases Dividend

About Lonza Group

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Lonza Group’s previous dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 0.17%.

Lonza Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, supplies various products and services for pharmaceutical, biotech, and nutrition markets in Europe and internationally. It operates through Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell & Gene, and Capsules & Health Ingredients segments. The Biologics segment engages in the contract development and manufacturing of biopharmaceuticals for clinical and commercial manufacturing needs throughout the product lifecycle, including drug substance and drug product manufacturing.

Further Reading

