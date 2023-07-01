Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management trimmed its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 41.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,985 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 6,371 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $316,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 24.1% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,806 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Raub Brock Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 102,217 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $20,440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 3,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 73.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $225.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.08. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $174.48 and a one year high of $226.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $209.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.47.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LOW. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $221.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.65.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

See Also

