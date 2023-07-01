Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,422 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,285 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.0% in the third quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 580 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $225.70 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.48 and a 12 month high of $226.49. The stock has a market cap of $132.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $209.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.47.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.90%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wedbush lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.65.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

