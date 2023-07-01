Madison County Financial (OTCMKTS:MCBK) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $28.33

Madison County Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBK – Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $28.33 and traded as low as $27.00. Madison County Financial shares last traded at $27.00, with a volume of 250 shares changing hands.

Madison County Financial Trading Down 11.0 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Madison County Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.72 dividend. This is an increase from Madison County Financial’s previous dividend of $0.69. This represents a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd.

Madison County Financial Company Profile

Madison County Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Madison County Bank that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Nebraska, the United States. It offers deposits, such as checking, money market savings, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; credit and debit cards; home loans; and consumer loans, including home equity lines of credit, second mortgage, home improvement, recreational vehicle, personal, and overdraft protection loans, as well as loans for automobiles, trucks, and vans.

