Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Holdings Decreased by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK trimmed its position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Free Report) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,643 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 100,697.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,811,771 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,551,259,000 after buying an additional 50,761,361 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3,828.1% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,499,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 3,410,731 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,666,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $133,889,000 after buying an additional 1,296,233 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 2,795,178 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $140,346,000 after buying an additional 1,012,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 486.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 478,193 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,465,000 after buying an additional 396,682 shares during the last quarter. 52.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MMP shares. US Capital Advisors lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.75.

Magellan Midstream Partners Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE MMP opened at $62.35 on Friday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $44.79 and a 12 month high of $64.42. The company has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.11.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $869.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.28 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 33.72%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Magellan Midstream Partners Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $1.0475 dividend. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 76.04%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.