Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NYSE:MHNC)

Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC – Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4844 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

Maiden Holdings North America Stock Up 7.1 %

Shares of NYSE MHNC opened at $19.91 on Friday. Maiden Holdings North America has a 12-month low of $14.84 and a 12-month high of $20.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.49 and a 200 day moving average of $17.81.

