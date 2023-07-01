Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a drop of 64.4% from the May 31st total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Makita Stock Performance

Shares of MKTAY traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.16. The stock had a trading volume of 9,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,786. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.75. Makita has a twelve month low of $17.75 and a twelve month high of $29.76.

Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Makita had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 3.63%. Equities analysts expect that Makita will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Makita

Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power tools, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, rest of Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa. The company offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sanding, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.

