Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Buys 3,249 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 1.5% of Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA opened at $46.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.97. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $47.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

