Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Grows Position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 230,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the quarter. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF comprises about 3.1% of Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 2.69% of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF worth $4,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 4,278 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $413,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 327.2% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 610,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,857,000 after buying an additional 467,461 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 423.6% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 669,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,907,000 after buying an additional 541,537 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $342,000.

Get Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

PIE opened at $18.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.55 and its 200-day moving average is $18.39. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $15.73 and a 1-year high of $19.55. The company has a market cap of $155.55 million, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.79.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.1027 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.