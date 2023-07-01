Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Vanguard Industrials ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $2,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $82,000.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

VIS opened at $205.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.84. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $156.85 and a 52 week high of $206.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.