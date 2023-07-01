Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Innovator Triple Stacker ETF October (BATS:TSOC)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator Triple Stacker ETF October (BATS:TSOC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 6.40% of Innovator Triple Stacker ETF October as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator Triple Stacker ETF October by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 16,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 7,197 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS TSOC opened at $30.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.71 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.52.

The Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – October (TSOC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for cumulative capped gains on SPY, QQQ and IWM shares over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. TSOC was launched on Oct 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

