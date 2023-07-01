Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Sells 160 Shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 46,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,782,000. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF stock opened at $85.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.67. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 1-year low of $74.50 and a 1-year high of $88.18.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

