Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:BMAY)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:BMAY – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 1,545.7% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 150,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after buying an additional 140,889 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the 1st quarter worth $919,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the 4th quarter worth $1,011,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Stock Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May stock opened at $31.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.06.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (BMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

