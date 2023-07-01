Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Manitex International Price Performance
MNTX opened at $5.44 on Tuesday. Manitex International has a one year low of $3.48 and a one year high of $6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.83 million, a P/E ratio of -25.90 and a beta of 0.63.
Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Manitex International had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $67.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.80 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Manitex International will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manitex International
About Manitex International
Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, France, Chile, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction; and truck-mounted aerial platforms.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Manitex International
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
- SMART Global Holdings Momentum, Room To Move Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Manitex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.