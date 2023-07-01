Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

MNTX opened at $5.44 on Tuesday. Manitex International has a one year low of $3.48 and a one year high of $6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.83 million, a P/E ratio of -25.90 and a beta of 0.63.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Manitex International had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $67.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $65.80 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Manitex International will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNTX. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Manitex International in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Manitex International in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Manitex International in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Manitex International during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Manitex International during the first quarter worth $86,000. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, France, Chile, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction; and truck-mounted aerial platforms.

