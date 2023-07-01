Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Bought by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,181 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $7,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 121,130.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,942,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $458,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,174 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $453,190,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 22,119.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,227,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217,443 shares during the period. Amundi grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,966,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $582,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,288 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,431,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,416,000 after acquiring an additional 674,456 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $8,059,351.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,997 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,176,477.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $622,638.47. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,221.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

MPC traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,654,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,303,399. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.89. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $77.62 and a 1 year high of $138.83. The company has a market cap of $49.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.64.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.86. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 46.49%. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.01 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 9.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $137.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $124.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $154.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $139.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.77.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Articles

