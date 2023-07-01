Market Vectors Chinese Renminbi/USD ETN (NYSEARCA:CNY) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $44.25

Market Vectors Chinese Renminbi/USD ETN (NYSEARCA:CNY – Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.25 and traded as low as $43.50. Market Vectors Chinese Renminbi/USD ETN shares last traded at $44.25, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.
Market Vectors Chinese Renminbi/USD ETN Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.25.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Market Vectors Chinese Renminbi/USD ETN
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Market Vectors Chinese Renminbi/USD ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Market Vectors Chinese Renminbi/USD ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.