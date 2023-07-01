Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) is Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s 8th Largest Position

Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 505,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,411 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies comprises about 1.5% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned about 0.10% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $84,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 105,777.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,772,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,617,156,000 after buying an additional 9,763,286 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $659,049,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,293,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,928 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 145.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,262,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 331.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,830,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,293 shares during the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MMC traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $188.08. 1,518,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,586,346. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.82 and a twelve month high of $189.02. The firm has a market cap of $93.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $178.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 15.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

MMC has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $168.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total value of $13,006,766.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at $6,248,279.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total transaction of $988,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,612,787.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total transaction of $13,006,766.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at $6,248,279.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,106 shares of company stock valued at $14,981,816. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

Featured Articles

