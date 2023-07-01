Marston’s (OTCMKTS:MARZF) vs. Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Head-To-Head Analysis

Marston’s (OTCMKTS:MARZF – Free Report) and Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Marston’s and Carrols Restaurant Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marston’s N/A N/A N/A Carrols Restaurant Group -3.01% -11.56% -1.16%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Marston’s and Carrols Restaurant Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marston’s N/A N/A N/A ($0.09) -4.30 Carrols Restaurant Group $1.73 billion 0.16 -$75.57 million ($1.06) -4.75

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Marston’s has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Carrols Restaurant Group. Carrols Restaurant Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Marston’s, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

42.8% of Marston’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.1% of Carrols Restaurant Group shares are held by institutional investors. 33.2% of Carrols Restaurant Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Marston’s and Carrols Restaurant Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marston’s 1 0 0 0 1.00 Carrols Restaurant Group 0 0 4 0 3.00

Marston’s currently has a consensus target price of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 12,971.90%. Carrols Restaurant Group has a consensus target price of $5.88, indicating a potential upside of 16.57%. Given Marston’s’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Marston’s is more favorable than Carrols Restaurant Group.

Summary

Marston’s beats Carrols Restaurant Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marston’s

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, and leased pubs in the United Kingdom. As of October 11, 2022, the company operated 1,468 pubs. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses. The company was formerly known as The Wolverhampton & Dudley Breweries PLC and changed its name to Marston's PLC in January 2007. The company was founded in 1834 and is based in Wolverhampton, the United Kingdom.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King and Popeyes franchisee. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

