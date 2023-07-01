Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Short Interest Up 211.1% in June

Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 211.1% from the May 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Marubeni Trading Down 0.6 %

OTCMKTS MARUY traded down $0.96 on Friday, reaching $170.79. The company had a trading volume of 7,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,349. The firm has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.92. Marubeni has a fifty-two week low of $83.68 and a fifty-two week high of $187.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $153.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The conglomerate reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter. Marubeni had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 5.91%. Analysts forecast that Marubeni will post 18.63 EPS for the current year.

Marubeni Company Profile

Marubeni Corporation engages in various business activities worldwide. The company trades in grains, feed ingredients, compound feeds, foods, agricultural and fishery products, and fresh and processed meat; and apparel, footwear, lifestyle, and textile and industrial materials. It also provides agri-inputs, contracting services for fertilizer application and crop protection products, technical services, crop protection product formulations, fertilizers, and oilseeds; ICT and real estate services; petrochemicals and plastics, salts and chlor-alkalis, life science products, electronic materials, and inorganic mineral resources and chemicals; and wood chips, biomass fuels, pulp and waste papers, paper, paperboards, sanitary, and building and construction materials, as well as wood products.

