Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys 282 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $17,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total transaction of $5,452,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,055,942.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,586,110.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $7.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $521.75. 1,315,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,680,299. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $528.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $551.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $475.77 and a 12 month high of $611.06.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03. The business had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 13.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMO has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $693.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $629.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.