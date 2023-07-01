Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Cuts Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 331,183 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 6,447 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Comcast were worth $12,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,798,173,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 121,265.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,530,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $892,799,000 after buying an additional 25,509,390 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in Comcast by 71,575.9% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 12,705,989 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $444,328,000 after buying an additional 12,688,262 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Comcast by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after buying an additional 7,084,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $715,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Comcast from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.21.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $41.55. The company had a trading volume of 16,271,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,099,512. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $43.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

