Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Grows Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 245.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,031 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 84,608 shares during the period. SBA Communications makes up about 0.7% of Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System owned 0.11% of SBA Communications worth $31,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBAC. USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 20,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,687,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 313,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,928,000 after acquiring an additional 6,247 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,239,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $334.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $330.00 to $306.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $340.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $321.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $231.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,228,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,907. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $232.73 and a 200-day moving average of $260.05. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $215.11 and a 12-month high of $356.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.77 and a beta of 0.51.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.28). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $675.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 99.42%.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

