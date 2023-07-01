Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $13.90 Million Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Linde were worth $13,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. HighTower Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Linde by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 16,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Linde by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 17,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Linde by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its position in Linde by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded up $1.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $381.08. 1,642,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,497,374. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $262.47 and a 12 month high of $383.58. The firm has a market cap of $186.86 billion, a PE ratio of 42.30, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $366.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $347.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.30. Linde had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 13.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.60%.

Insider Activity at Linde

In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total transaction of $814,017.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,939 shares in the company, valued at $8,881,847.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total transaction of $5,442,464.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $10,091,669.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total transaction of $814,017.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,881,847.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,117 shares of company stock worth $23,861,511. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.13.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

