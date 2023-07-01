Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Increases Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 168,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $11,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 115,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,021,000 after purchasing an additional 8,635 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 119,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,304,000 after acquiring an additional 10,255 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 58,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 22,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 10,660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

BMY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.95. 8,397,821 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,728,477. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.29. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $62.88 and a 52-week high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on BMY. Barclays cut their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $3,378,818.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,182.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.