Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases 523 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,712 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 523 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $11,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,703,193,000 after buying an additional 24,566,978 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,467,351,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,375,020,000 after buying an additional 3,929,586 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 409.1% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,011,105 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $331,039,000 after buying an additional 2,419,686 shares during the period. 71.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.04. 6,565,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,068,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $156.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. The company had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.75.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

