Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Raises Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Amgen were worth $10,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $378,000. Threadgill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 55,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,672,000 after buying an additional 4,533 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 12.8% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,152 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus decreased their target price on Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price target on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.31.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $0.86 on Friday, reaching $222.02. 2,843,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,542,347. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market cap of $118.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $227.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.65.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

