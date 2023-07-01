Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 148 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $8,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth $1,969,000. Markel Corp increased its position in S&P Global by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 149,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,441,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in S&P Global by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in S&P Global by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $434.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.00.

S&P Global Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded up $5.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $400.89. 1,349,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,118,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.32 and a 1-year high of $405.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $371.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $356.72. The firm has a market cap of $129.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.11.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.23. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 23.50%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other S&P Global news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total value of $780,651.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,759.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total transaction of $780,651.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,759.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total value of $297,504.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,315.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,641 shares of company stock worth $6,026,305. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.