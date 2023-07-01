Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Trims Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,898 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 977 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $9,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.65.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $2.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $225.70. 3,633,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,042,064. The company has a market cap of $132.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $209.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.47. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.48 and a 52-week high of $226.49.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 40.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.