MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.60

MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP – Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$15.60 and traded as high as C$15.97. MCAN Mortgage shares last traded at C$15.91, with a volume of 42,542 shares changing hands.
The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 342.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$534.53 million, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$15.95 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.60.
MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MCAN Mortgage had a net margin of 60.54% and a return on equity of 13.31%. As a group, analysts forecast that MCAN Mortgage Co. will post 2.6504202 EPS for the current year.
MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a loan and mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company engages in the real estate lending and investing activities, including residential mortgage, residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as portfolio of real estate investments trusts and private investment activities.
