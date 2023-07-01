McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 14.76%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated updated its FY23 guidance to $2.60-2.65 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.60-$2.65 EPS.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of MKC stock opened at $87.23 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $70.60 and a 12 month high of $94.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.57. The company has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.58.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 39,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $3,592,338.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,579 shares in the company, valued at $14,365,301.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth $330,000. Invictus Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth $201,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth $805,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 7.0% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 13.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 325,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,058,000 after acquiring an additional 38,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MKC. UBS Group began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.60.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

(Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.