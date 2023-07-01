McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,199 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $9,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 92,736.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,770,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,334,000 after purchasing an additional 5,764,492 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at about $148,700,000. State Street Corp raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,756,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,404,000 after acquiring an additional 564,889 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,955,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,787,000 after purchasing an additional 462,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,153,000. 79.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 39,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $3,592,338.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,579 shares in the company, valued at $14,365,301.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of MKC opened at $87.23 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $70.60 and a 12 month high of $94.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.58.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 60.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MKC has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.60.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

(Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

