McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Stewart & Patten Co. LLC

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,980 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,390 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,422,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,641 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,804,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,659 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in McDonald’s by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 210,130 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $55,351,000 after buying an additional 91,484 shares during the period. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $308.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

McDonald’s Stock Up 1.3 %

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at $549,900.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 17,154 shares of company stock worth $5,032,594. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MCD opened at $298.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.11. The company has a market capitalization of $217.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $230.58 and a 52-week high of $299.10.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.24%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Further Reading

