McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stake Reduced by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank decreased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,956 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,896,017.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 730 shares in the company, valued at $215,423. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,896,017.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,423. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,900.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,154 shares of company stock worth $5,032,594. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

McDonald’s Trading Up 1.3 %

MCD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $308.00 target price on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $308.79.

NYSE:MCD opened at $298.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $230.58 and a 1 year high of $299.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $291.54 and a 200-day moving average of $278.11.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

