McGuire Investment Group LLC Acquires 130 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of VFH stock traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $81.24. 359,207 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,939. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $72.96 and a 52 week high of $90.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.66.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

