McGuire Investment Group LLC Has $13.87 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF comprises 2.8% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. McGuire Investment Group LLC owned 0.19% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $13,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XBI. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 22,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 7,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

XBI traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.20. 5,054,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,534,663. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.14 and its 200 day moving average is $83.15. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $72.44 and a 12 month high of $95.18.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.