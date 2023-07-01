McGuire Investment Group LLC Has $233,000 Position in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PACB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 280.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,015,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,244,000 after purchasing an additional 748,630 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 1st quarter valued at about $286,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 103,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 34,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 115,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 23,693 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PACB shares. TD Cowen upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Barclays initiated coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pacific Biosciences of California has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.22.

Insider Activity

Pacific Biosciences of California Trading Up 1.4 %

In other news, insider Michele Farmer sold 5,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $65,027.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,354,394.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.30. The stock had a trading volume of 5,103,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,823,219. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.89 and a fifty-two week high of $14.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.82.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.02. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 47.46% and a negative net margin of 239.32%. The company had revenue of $38.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Pacific Biosciences of California Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

