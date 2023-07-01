McGuire Investment Group LLC Sells 4,474 Shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG)

McGuire Investment Group LLC reduced its position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,474 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 281,148 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 1,017.9% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 41,756 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 282.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 25,337 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 80,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 14,669 shares in the last quarter.

ARKG traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $34.09. 1,085,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.43.

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

