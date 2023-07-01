McGuire Investment Group LLC Sells 787 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

McGuire Investment Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 787 shares during the quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.56.

Honeywell International Price Performance

HON stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $207.50. 3,009,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,251,214. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.63 and a 52 week high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $197.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

