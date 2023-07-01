McGuire Investment Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

McGuire Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 357,442.4% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,785,255 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after buying an additional 2,784,476 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 81,305.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $927,896,000 after buying an additional 1,904,985 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 46,414.4% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 455,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 454,861 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,849,054 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,821,626,000 after purchasing an additional 382,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 586.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $163,097,000 after purchasing an additional 315,700 shares in the last quarter. 75.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LMT traded up $2.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $460.38. The stock had a trading volume of 982,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,607. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $456.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $468.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $373.67 and a 12 month high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 67.75%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 54.84%.

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,331.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,186,547.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $494.79.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

