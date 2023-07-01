MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, a decrease of 64.9% from the May 31st total of 82,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 247,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

MDXH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of MDxHealth in a report on Friday, March 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of MDxHealth from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of MDxHealth in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of MDxHealth from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

MDxHealth stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.41. 126,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,975. MDxHealth has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $9.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.74 and a 200-day moving average of $4.43. The company has a market cap of $55.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

MDxHealth ( NASDAQ:MDXH Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.35. MDxHealth had a negative net margin of 104.02% and a negative return on equity of 193.40%. The business had revenue of $14.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.78 million. Sell-side analysts expect that MDxHealth will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of MDxHealth in the 1st quarter valued at $545,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MDxHealth by 382.0% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 408,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 323,920 shares during the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MDxHealth in the 1st quarter valued at $1,386,000. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC purchased a new position in MDxHealth during the 1st quarter worth $1,620,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MDxHealth during the 1st quarter worth $1,873,000. 41.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDxHealth SA, a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, provides urologic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its novel prostate cancer genomic testing solutions are SelectMDx, a non-invasive urine test; and ConfirmMDx, an epigenetic test, which provide physicians with a clinical pathway to identify clinically prostate cancer while minimizing the use of invasive procedures that are prone to complications.

