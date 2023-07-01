MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Buys 39,551 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,551 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $24,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Raymond James in the third quarter worth $2,629,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth $333,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 58,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,733 shares during the last quarter. 74.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raymond James

In other Raymond James news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 5,281 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.36, for a total value of $508,877.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,314 shares in the company, valued at $4,655,537.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Raymond James Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Raymond James stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.77. 907,554 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,051,263. The firm has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $126.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.31.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.14). Raymond James had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Raymond James will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RJF. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Raymond James from $136.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Raymond James from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Raymond James from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raymond James presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.86.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

