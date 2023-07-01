MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Has $9.40 Million Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 47.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,792 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,839 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $9,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 469.2% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 74 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 82 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CI traded up $3.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $280.60. 1,525,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,588,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $260.27 and its 200 day moving average is $281.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.62. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $240.50 and a one year high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $46.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.01 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In other The Cigna Group news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total value of $191,740.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,473,585.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on CI. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $375.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.86.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

