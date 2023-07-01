Medallion Bank (NASDAQ:MBNKP) Short Interest Update

Medallion Bank (NASDAQ:MBNKP – Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 72.2% from the May 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Medallion Bank stock. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medallion Bank (NASDAQ:MBNKP – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Medallion Bank were worth $2,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

NASDAQ:MBNKP remained flat at $23.40 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,985. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.27. Medallion Bank has a 12-month low of $18.60 and a 12-month high of $28.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.55%.

Medallion Bank operates as an industrial bank in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, and Other. It provides consumer loans to purchase recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers. The company also offers financing for windows, siding, and roof replacement; and swimming pool and other home improvement projects.

