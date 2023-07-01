MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTACW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTACW – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 54.7% from the May 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

MedTech Acquisition Price Performance

MTACW stock remained flat at $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average is $0.08. MedTech Acquisition has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MedTech Acquisition stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTACW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 171,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

