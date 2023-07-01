Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGAF) vs. Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Head-To-Head Analysis

Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGAF – Free Report) and Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) are both large-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.0% of Rivian Automotive shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Rivian Automotive shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Mercedes-Benz Group has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rivian Automotive has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mercedes-Benz Group 9.79% 17.50% 5.69% Rivian Automotive -292.63% -40.23% -31.40%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mercedes-Benz Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Rivian Automotive 2 4 11 0 2.53

Mercedes-Benz Group currently has a consensus target price of $85.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.42%. Rivian Automotive has a consensus target price of $27.58, indicating a potential upside of 65.54%. Given Rivian Automotive’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Rivian Automotive is more favorable than Mercedes-Benz Group.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mercedes-Benz Group $158.09 billion 0.55 $15.28 billion $14.55 5.54 Rivian Automotive $1.66 billion 9.44 -$6.75 billion ($7.09) -2.35

Mercedes-Benz Group has higher revenue and earnings than Rivian Automotive. Rivian Automotive is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mercedes-Benz Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Mercedes-Benz Group beats Rivian Automotive on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mercedes-Benz Group

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells premium and luxury cars and vans under the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also provides financing, leasing, car subscription and rental, fleet management, insurance brokerage, and mobility services, as well as digital services for charging and payment. The company was formerly known as Daimler AG and changed its name to Mercedes-Benz Group AG in February 2022. Mercedes-Benz Group AG was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets. Rivian Automotive, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Irvine, California.

