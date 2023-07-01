Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINP) Short Interest Up 100.0% in June

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINP – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Merchants Bancorp Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of Merchants Bancorp stock traded up $0.60 on Friday, reaching $22.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,747. Merchants Bancorp has a 52-week low of $16.89 and a 52-week high of $26.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.15.

Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities; offers customized loan products for need-based skilled nursing facilities, independent living, assisted living, and memory care; and tax credit equity syndicator.

