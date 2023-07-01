Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Bought by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 41.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,184 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,781 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% in the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $286.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $735.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $289.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $256.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total transaction of $84,825.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,338,573.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total transaction of $1,022,939.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,946,431.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total value of $84,825.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,338,573.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,407 shares of company stock worth $9,365,689. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

META has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.93.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.