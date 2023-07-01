Metahero (HERO) Price Up 4.8% This Week

Metahero (HERO) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. One Metahero token can currently be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Metahero has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar. Metahero has a market capitalization of $24.58 million and approximately $276,760.10 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002868 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000355 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00006551 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00012129 BTC.

Metahero Profile

HERO is a token. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,866,213,223 tokens. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

