Metahero (HERO) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $208,522.17

Metahero (HERO) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. Over the last week, Metahero has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar. One Metahero token can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Metahero has a total market cap of $24.71 million and approximately $208,522.17 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Metahero

Metahero is a token. It was first traded on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,866,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

